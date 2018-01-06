Swiss lawmakers Jürg Stahl and Andrea Gmür won the 62nd edition of the Swiss-British parliamentary ski race on Saturday in Davos.
The annual Swiss-British ski week meeting between members of parliament from the United Kingdom and Switzerland goes back to a 1956 event in Davos, when the Swiss and British delegates spontaneously challenged each other to a ski race. The first organised parliamentary race took place the following year.
Saturday’s giant slalom race, the culmination of this year’s event, saw Stahl of the conservative right Swiss People’s Party win the men’s race for the fourth time in a row with a time of 52.94 seconds. Gmür of the centre-right Christian Democrats took home the women’s title with a 59.35-second run.
The top British finisher was Henry Smith in eighth place. There were 22 total racers from the UK.
In addition to a chance to ski the Swiss Alps, the annual inter-parliamentary event is a forum for lawmakers from the two countries to network and discuss current political issues. This year, discussions over Brexit took centre stage.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.