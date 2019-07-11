Navigation
Skiplink Navigation
Jump to Homepage
Jump to Navigation
Jump to content
Jump to contact page
Skip to search
Main Features
Search on swissinfo
en
Search function
Search
× Close
Function
Example
Search result
Search for exact term
"money-laundering", "Roger Federer"
Results include exact spellings of "money-laundering" and "Roger Federer"
Search for all terms
Roger Federer
Results include "Roger" and "Federer"
Either-or search
money-laundering
Results include "money" or "laundering"
Search for one term and not the other
money -laundering
Results include "money" but NOT "laundering"
Search for word stem
sun*
Results include words with the same base like "sun", "suns", "sunshine", "sunny"
Search with placeholder for letter
wom*n
Results include all possible words: "woman", "women"
Multinationals
Print
Taking responsibility for deforestation
By
Paula Dupraz-Dobias
Top