Talks between Boeing, striking union stall without a deal

(Reuters) – Contract talks between Boeing and its largest union stalled on Wednesday after both sides failed to reach an agreement on key issues in presence of federal mediators.

“While we remain open to further discussions, whether directly or through mediation, currently, there are no additional dates scheduled,” the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said in a post on X.

