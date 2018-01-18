This content was published on January 18, 2018 4:34 PM Jan 18, 2018 - 16:34

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week she meets Sami, who is also an ethnic Tamil and heavily involved in politics. She's on the Youth Parliament, a member of the Young Liberals in Burgdorf and on the Cantonal Parliament electoral roll. She says, what she likes most about politics is that you learn to listen to others, and respect other people's opinions. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)



