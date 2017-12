This content was published on December 14, 2017 11:00 AM Dec 14, 2017 - 11:00

(To view video subtitles in English, click on the gear icon and turn captions "on").

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. In this week's vlog, she tells us how to stay motivated. She says, "When the going gets tough, don't take a nap. Get out there and pursue your goals."(SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.