This content was published on January 25, 2018 5:00 PM Jan 25, 2018 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. As she winds up her vlog series, Tama explains what she learned and shares some of her favourite moments. One highlight was meeting a small boy, Firaz, at a refugee centre in Aarwangen. Another was working with comedian, Tony aka Anthony Bighead, on the vlog about commuters, which she says was great fun. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)





