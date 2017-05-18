Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. She meets up with her friend Zoe, born in Switzerland to Greek parents, to find out whose mum is the best cook. In a toss up between Swiss rösti, Sri Lankan curry or Greek gyro, which one comes up trumps? (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)
|Function
|Example
|Search result
|Search for exact term
|"money-laundering", "Roger Federer"
|Results include exact spellings of "money-laundering" and "Roger Federer"
|Search for all terms
|Roger Federer
|Results include "Roger" and "Federer"
|Either-or search
|money-laundering
|Results include "money" or "laundering"
|Search for one term and not the other
|money -laundering
|Results include "money" but NOT "laundering"
|Search for word stem
|sun*
|Results include words with the same base like "sun", "suns", "sunshine", "sunny"
|Search with placeholder for letter
|wom*n
|Results include all possible words: "woman", "women"