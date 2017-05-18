May 18, 2017 - 11:29

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. She meets up with her friend Zoe, born in Switzerland to Greek parents, to find out whose mum is the best cook. In a toss up between Swiss rösti, Sri Lankan curry or Greek gyro, which one comes up trumps? (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)