This content was published on July 13, 2017 5:00 PM Jul 13, 2017 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. Sometimes it's hard for Tama and her friends of different ethnic origins to stay true to family traditions. She asks Arjeta what being an ethnic Albanian means to her. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)

