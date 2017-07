This content was published on July 27, 2017 5:00 PM Jul 27, 2017 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week she visits a show organised by Tamils for auto addicts. For these collectors, the more souped up and tarted up the cars are, the better. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)