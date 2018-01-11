Navigation

Tama's Tales The radio course that helps refugees find work

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week she visits the 'Klipp und Klang' radio school. The students, who are refugees, conduct radio interviews with managers of various enterprises to find out what sort of skills they need for different types of work. They also learn how to apply for jobs. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)

