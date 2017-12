This content was published on December 21, 2017 5:00 PM Dec 21, 2017 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week Tama talks to her Italian friends about what it's like for them living in Zurich, and Italian cultural taboos. For instance, you should never cut your spaghetti or drink a cappuccino in the afternoon! (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.