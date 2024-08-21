Tanker adrift after multiple attacks in Red Sea, UK maritime agency says

By Jana Choukeir and Renee Maltezou

DUBAI (Reuters) -A Greek-flagged oil tanker was adrift in the Red Sea on Wednesday after repeated attacks that started a fire on the vessel and caused the ship to lose power, the UK maritime agency said.

The Sounion was first attacked by two small boats and hit by multiple projectiles about 77 nautical miles (142 km) west of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah on Wednesday morning, the Greek shipping ministry and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

There was a brief exchange of small arms fire during the incident, the UKMTO said, adding in a later update that the ship had reported another attack. That caused the fire and led the vessel to lose engine power and its ability to manoeuvre.

There were no reports of injuries among the 25 crew members – two Russians and the rest Filipinos – and a maritime source told Reuters the vessel was expected to be able to sail “relying on its own means”.

Delta Tankers, the ship’s operator, confirmed the ship was adrift and had sustained minor damage. The crew were assessing the situation and it would proceed on its journey, it said in a statement.

Later on Wednesday, another vessel reported two explosions in the water nearby some 57 nautical miles (105 km) south of Aden, UKMTO and Ambrey said. UKMTO said the crew were reported safe and the vessel was proceeding to its next port of call.

Ambrey added in an updated advisory that the first impact to the water was 48 nautical miles south southeast of Aden, and the second occurred after the vessel had sailed 23 nautical miles further west.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched a series of attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The attacks on shipping have drawn U.S. and British retaliatory strikes on Houthi territories and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

