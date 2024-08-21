Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Tanker reports attack off Yemen’s Hodeidah, UKMTO says

This content was published on
1 minute

DUBAI (Reuters) -Oil products tanker Sounion reported being attacked by two small boats and struck by three projectiles in the Red Sea off Yemen on Wednesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

There were no casualties reported among the 25 crew members onboard, but the Greek-flagged vessel has lost the ability to manoeuvre, UKMTO added.

The vessel reported being approached by two small craft with approximately 15 people onboard and said there was a brief exchange of small arms fire, UKMTO said.

The exchange took place 77 nautical miles (142 km) west of Yemen’s port of Hodeidah, it said.

British security firm Ambrey separately reported an incident in the same area, but did not provide further details.

Delta Tankers, company operating the tanker, was not immediately available for comment.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The attacks have drawn U.S. and British retaliatory strikes on Houthi territories and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir in Dubai and Yannis Souliotis in Athens; editing by Kim Coghill, Jason Neely and Sharon Singleton)

