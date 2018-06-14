This content was published on June 14, 2018 12:11 PM Jun 14, 2018 - 12:11

Shooting in Switzerland is no longer as popular as it once was. There were 20,000 fewer participants at the recent Swiss field shooting competition than there were ten years ago.

Nationwide, around 130,000 shooters took part in shooting competitions last weekend during what is considered the world’s largest shooting festival.

Weapons are closely linked to Swiss traditions and the country’s sense of identity. Tens of thousands of members of the army keep their weapons tucked away in closets at home after the end of their compulsory military service.

Underaged participants can also handle assault rifles at the shooting range as members of shooting clubs.

But the Swiss Shooting associationexternal link is experiencing a gradual decline in membership. In addition to a fall in the number of participants, clubs are struggling to recruit younger members. Shooting has an image problem among a certain segment of the Swiss population.

The association also points out that there are so many new sports club options for young people now that club membership is being spread more thinly than in the past.

