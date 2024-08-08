Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Taylor Swift’s London dates not impacted by Vienna events, UK police say

LONDON (Reuters) – British police said there was nothing to indicate that a planned attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna would have an impact on her shows at Wembley Stadium, London, next week.

Swift’s three concerts in Vienna, expected to draw 195,000 people, this week were cancelled after the threat was discovered.

“There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London,” a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police said.

