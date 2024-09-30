Teachers in England vote for UK government’s 5.5% pay offer

LONDON (Reuters) – Teachers in England have voted in favour of the British government’s 5.5% pay offer, a union representing them said on Monday, putting an end to the possibility of further strikes in the education sector.

The National Education Union, which represents around 450,000 teachers, lecturers, education support staff and leaders, said 95% of its members who responded to the ballot voted to accept the government’s offer, on a turnout of 41%.

Teachers were part of the mass walkouts by public sector workers in February last year, which marked the largest coordinated strike action by civil servants for a decade and forced millions of children to miss school.

“Our members should be proud of what they have achieved through a hard-fought campaign … but the Government should be in no doubt that we see it as just a first step in the major pay correction needed,” NEU head Daniel Kebede said in the statement.

The government promised almost 1.2 billion pounds in additional funding to schools in order to cover the costs associated with the pay rises when it set out inflation-busting pay rises to public sector workers in July.