Teams rescue 76 trapped miners in Poland, two still missing

This content was published on
1 minute

WARSAW (Reuters) -Rescue teams have rescued 76 coalminers after a pit in southern Poland was struck by an earth tremor, but two miners are still trapped underground, the mine-owner PGG said.

It said one of the two miners still in the mine had been located and rescuers from among 11 search parties were trying to reach him.

Of the 76 who had been brought to the surface, 17 had been taken to nearby hospitals and one was seriously hurt, PGG CEO Leszek Pietraszek said during a televised news conference.

PGG spokesperson Aleksandra Wysocka-Siembiga earlier said the tremor occurred at around 0600 GMT about 1,200 metres (3,960 feet) below ground at the Rydultowy mine.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Mark Heinrich, David Holmes and Barbara Lewis)

