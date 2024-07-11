Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Teams rescue 77 trapped miners in Poland, one still missing

WARSAW (Reuters) -One more miner was brought to the surface and one is still trapped underground after a pit in southern Poland was struck by an earth tremor, the mine-owner PGG said.

Some 76 miners had been brought to the surface earlier and 17 had been taken to nearby hospitals with one seriously hurt, PGG CEO Leszek Pietraszek said during a televised news conference in the afternoon.

One of the missing miners was brought to the surface and the other is still undeground, a company’s representative said in the evening.

PGG spokesperson Aleksandra Wysocka-Siembiga earlier said the tremor occurred at around 0600 GMT about 1,200 metres (3,960 feet) below ground at the Rydultowy mine.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Anna Koper; Editing by Mark Heinrich, David Holmes, Barbara Lewis and David Evans)

