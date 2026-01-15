Tech Bounces Back as Yields Rise on Jobless Claims: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Technology stocks rebounded on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revived confidence in the ability of artificial intelligence to drive outsized returns. Treasury yields rose.

Nasdaq 100 futures swung from losses to a 1% gain after the AI-bellwether said it would lift capital spending by at least a quarter to as much as $56 billion in 2026 and forecast faster-than-expected revenue growth. Tech also lifted Europe’s Stoxx 600 to a fresh record, while S&P 500 contracts advanced 0.5%.

Chip-equipment makers led gains within the sector. ASML Holding NV, which counts TSMC as its biggest customer, jumped more than 6% in Amsterdam. TSMC suppliers Applied Materials Inc. and Lam Research Corp. rose more than 7% in premarket trading. AI heavyweights such as Nvidia Corp. and Alphabet Inc. also advanced, though the gains were more muted.

US Treasuries extended losses after applications for US unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly, signaling a robust economy and prompting a slight dialing back in rate cut expectations for the year. The two-year yield climbed four basis points to 3.55%, while the dollar rose 0.2%.

The renewed optimism around AI follows weeks of steady rotation away from mega-cap technology stocks and toward a broader set of companies leveraged to improving growth prospects. The trend saw the S&P 500 post its first back-to-back losses on Wednesday even though a majority of its members advanced.

“When you come out of a year like 2025, a year of very strong equity returns, the market is trying to persist with what it thinks will be the winners of 2026,” said Martin Frandsen, portfolio manager at Principal Asset Management. “The jury is very much out there; it’s common that there’s high volatility in the first couple of weeks.”

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. fluctuated in early trading after rounding out the week’s earnings reports from big banks. Results so far from lenders such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. have broadly fallen short of lofty expectations, pushing the KBW Bank Index down nearly 2% over the past two days.

“Bank stocks rallied sharply in 2025 on expectations of a stellar fourth-quarter, and now may be suffering from buy-the-rumor-sell-the-news syndrome,” wrote Ed Yardeni of eponymous firm Yardeni Research. “We expect bank stocks will be off to the races after consolidating last year’s gains, boosted by continued strong earnings growth.”

Metals Cooldown

A rally that pushed precious metals to fresh peaks cooled, with silver sliding more than 2%. Gold and platinum also fell. The weakness spread to base metals, sending copper toward $13,000 a ton. Brent crude slumped more than 4% to trade below $64 a barrel after Iran pledged not to execute protesters, averting intervention by President Donald Trump.

What Bloomberg Strategists say:

“A solid earnings showing from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley won’t erase sector angst overnight, but paired with Thursday’s improving risk tone, it strengthens the case that recent bank weakness reflects policy jitters rather than a deterioration in core earnings power, leaving room for financials to end the week on firmer footing if the broader backdrop cooperates.”

— Brendan Fagan, FX Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate Highlights:

Morgan Stanley’s debt bankers increased revenue 93% in the fourth quarter, by far the biggest jump on Wall Street and capping a record year for that business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. blew through expectations for equities-trading revenue, netting an all-time Wall Street record of $4.31 billion in the final three months of last year. BlackRock Inc. pulled in $342 billion of total client cash in the fourth quarter, pushing the firm to a record $14 trillion of assets as it integrates a string of recent acquisitions to become a force in private markets. Boston Scientific Corp. agreed to buy medical device maker Penumbra Inc. in a deal valued at more than $14 billion to expand its portfolio of cardiovascular treatments. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is earmarking as much as $56 billion in capital spending for 2026, a stronger-than-anticipated projection that signals its confidence in the longevity of the global AI boom. Richemont sales jumped to a record in the final months of last year as holiday shoppers splurged on its watches and Cartier jewelry, led by demand in the US and the Middle East. ASML Holding NV shares soared to a record high, sending its market value beyond $500 billion, after its key customer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. gave a stronger-than-anticipated outlook for 2026. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. rose as much as 25% in premarket trading following a report that Sanofi SA is preparing a higher takeover offer for the firm. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 8:39 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1610 The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3380 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 158.73 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $96,720.37 Ether fell 0.2% to $3,364.44 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.16% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.83% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.38% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.3% to $59.33 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,596.77 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

