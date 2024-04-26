Tech Buoys Stocks, Yen Weakens After BOJ Hold: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European and US equity futures climbed alongside Asian stocks Friday, while the yen weakened to a fresh 34-year low after the Bank of Japan kept its key interest rate unchanged.

Contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 rose about 0.7%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures reversed Thursday’s losses for the underlying gauges after stellar earnings reports from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.

Those moves supported gains on Friday for some of Asia’s tech titans, including Samsung Electronics Co., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. Equity benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China all advanced.

Japan’s benchmark yields inched ever closer toward 1%, New Zealand’s topped 5% for the first time since November while Australian bonds were also under pressure Friday. That’s after Treasuries slid Thursday, as the latest US economic data cast doubts on the Federal Reserve’s ability to cut rates later this year.

In Japan, the yen reversed initial gains to fall to 156 per dollar, the lowest level since 1990, following the BOJ decision. The central bank Friday kept the range for its benchmark rate between 0% and 0.1%, according to a statement, as widely expected by economists.

“The BOJ definitely sees an upside risk on inflation,” Peiqian Liu, Asia economist for Fidelity International, said on Bloomberg Television. The yen’s slide reflects disappointment among investors who were expecting a more hawkish tone from the central bank, she said.

US core PCE price index data published Thursday advanced at a faster-than-expected 3.7% clip. The print combined with a US gross domestic product data that trailed all forecasts to rekindle the specter of stagflation. The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the core PCE deflator, is due later Friday.

“This report was the worst of both worlds: economic growth is slowing and inflationary pressures are persisting,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance. “The Fed wants to see inflation start coming down in a persistent manner, but the market wants to see economic growth and corporate profits increasing.”

BHP’s Bid

Anglo American Plc. rejected a takeover bid from BHP Group Ltd., saying the proposal “significantly undervalues” the company and its future prospects, according to a statement. The filing came after Australian shares closed in the red, led by losses in BHP shares.

Elsewhere, gold edged higher Friday even as the precious metal headed for a weekly loss. West Texas Intermediate rose to the highest level in more than a week, on pace for a weekly advance.

A $250 billion exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 (ticker: QQQ) climbed 1.2% after the close of regular trading on Thursday. That’s after Alphabet crushed sales estimates and announced a dividend. Fellow megacap Microsoft also beat forecasts, lifted by corporate demand for the software maker’s cloud and artificial-intelligence offerings.

Investors have shown they are excited about the prospects of AI — but want tech companies to continue to focus on revenue and profit in the meantime.

Like other big techs, Alphabet has been plowing money into developing AI, a strategy that has helped drive demand for its cloud services. Google is a distant third in the cloud-computing market, trailing Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft, but the company’s prowess in AI could help it close the gap.

Key events this week:

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Exxon Mobil, Chevron earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.9% as of 2:56 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.6%

The Shanghai Composite rose 1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0725

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 156.13 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2609 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $64,542.22

Ether fell 0.8% to $3,150.37

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.69%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 0.915%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 4.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $84.01 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,336.71 an ounce

