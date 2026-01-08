Tech Drags Stocks Lower as Defense Outperforms: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Technology stocks weighed on US futures as traders locked in profits after a strong rally in the artificial-intelligence trade. Defense shares jumped as President Donald Trump signaled plans to ramp up military spending.

The Nasdaq 100 was set to drop 0.3% at the open to end a three-day advance. Intel Corp. wavered in premarket trading after a 15% rally so far this year. Meanwhile, Nvidia Corp. bucked the trend, rising on signs China may allow the firm to import its H200 chips.

Futures on the S&P 500 were 0.2% lower. Defense stocks got a strong lift from Trump’s intention to raise spending on the military to $1.5 trillion next year, sending the likes of Lockheed Martin Corp. and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. up more than 7%.

The rally in global bonds stalled, with the yield on 10-year Treasuries rising one basis point after announced layoffs at US companies dropped to a 17-month low in December. Weekly jobless-claims data will offer further clues on the state of the labor market after earlier figures this week offered mixed signals.

“We see a bit of a profit-taking after a couple of days and I think geopolitical risk remains quite high,” said Nataliia Lipikhina, head of EMEA equity strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank. “The market is now really positioning for the upcoming earnings season.”

Investors are also awaiting payrolls data on Friday as they assess the likely path for interest rates this year. Money markets are pricing in at least two 25 basis-point Federal Reserve cuts. Geopolitical tensions are high on the agenda too, with markets monitoring efforts to bring Greenland under Washington’s control and developments surrounding Venezuela.

“Markets are taking a breather after a strong start to 2026, and no one wants to add fresh risk ahead of Friday’s US jobs report,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “The Fed debate isn’t settled yet, and regional security headlines are keeping positioning cautious.”

Gold and silver fell for a second day, with investors positioning for an annual rebalancing of commodity indexes that will see futures contracts worth billions of dollars sold in the next few days.

Spot gold slipped below $4,450 an ounce, after losing nearly 1% in the previous session. Silver dropped below $75 an ounce. Brent crude held above $60 a barrel.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“Gold and silver are facing near-term pressure as investors prepare for annual commodity index rebalancing, adding a technical drag to strong rallies in precious metals. They arrive when positioning remains stretched after record gains, increasing the risk that mechanical selling weighs on prices in the short term.”

—Nour Al Ali, Markets Live strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Meanwhile, corporations and governments in the US, Europe and Asia have borrowed roughly $260 billion across currencies by the close of business on Wednesday, the highest tally on record for the comparable period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A further barrage of bond offerings is poised to push that number higher. At least 23 issuers are expected to price bonds in Europe’s primary market, raising at least €23.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In Asia, China announced plans to issue about $75 billion of bonds early this month.

Corporate News:

Samsung Electronics’s profit jumped a better-than-projected 208%, driven by surging global demand for AI servers that sharply lifted memory chip prices. Revolution Medicines shares fall as much as 6.8% in premarket trading on Thursday after AbbVie says it is not in talks to buy the cancer-drug developer. BAE Systems Plc rises as much as 6.9%, leading a broad rally in defense shares after President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will request an increase in the US military budget. Shell Plc said its oil trading performance significantly worsened in the fourth quarter as crude prices slumped. Tesco Plc’s shares slide as much as 6% after Britain’s largest supermarket chain posted softer-than-expected like-for-like growth in its core market over the Christmas period. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:26 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1671 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3442 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.75 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $89,840.75 Ether fell 1.4% to $3,102.81 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.16% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.42% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $56.86 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.8% to $4,418.82 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy.

