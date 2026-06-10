Tech Giants Drive Stocks Lower as Oil Rises to $90: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A selloff in the world’s largest technology companies sent stocks lower, with the market also falling as oil climbed amid a flare-up in tensions in the Middle East that threatens a fragile ceasefire deal.

The drop in equities wiped out this week’s advance, driving the S&P 500 down for a second straight day. A closely watched gauge of chipmakers slipped 2% and all tech megacaps retreated. Oil climbed as President Donald Trump said Iran would “pay the price” for delaying negotiations for an interim peace deal, following renewed attacks overnight.

The renewed tech rout and heightened geopolitical tensions rattled Wall Street, overshadowing a relatively tame inflation report.

Corporate Highlights:

The rally in artificial intelligence-related stocks is suddenly on shaky footing, and Oracle Corp.’s earnings report after the close represents the group’s next test. Super Micro Computer Inc. plans to raise $7 billion through a package of equity offerings to purchase the components needed to fulfill customers’ orders for the company’s artificial intelligence servers. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. surged after raising its full-year revenue guidance and said declines in store traffic are moderating. Shares of several large trucking companies plunged after Amazon.com Inc. announced an expansion of its shipping service that has already shaken the transportation and logistics sector and unsettled investors. Chewy Inc. cut its full-year revenue outlook as Americans rein in spending on their pets — one of the few household expenses that have remained fairly shielded as inflation worries bite. What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“Stocks might treat this as a Goldilocks CPI report, but the underlying signal isn’t a reassuring one for companies still contending with higher producer prices.”

—Tatiana Darie, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 11:11 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1548 The British pound was little changed at $1.3393 The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.47 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $61,900.16 Ether fell 1.3% to $1,638 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.52% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.07% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.93% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $89.83 a barrel Spot gold fell 3.3% to $4,121.98 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.