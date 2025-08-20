Tech-Led Stock Slide Extends After Fed Minutes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Signs inflation remains the predominant concern of Federal Reserve officials squelched gains in bonds and extended losses in stocks amid a weeklong tech rout that has lopped billions from US equity values.

With traders anxiously awaiting Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday, minutes of the latest Fed meeting added to worries the central bank may not deliver the magnitude of policy easing that many expect. Combined with a slide in the S&P 500’s most-influential group, equities marched toward a fourth straight loss.

All megacaps retreated, with Nvidia Corp. extending a two-day plunge to 5%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 1%. After almost doubling this year, Palantir Technologies Inc. tumbled 20% in six days. Treasury two-year yields were little changed at 3.74%.

Fed officials acknowledged worries over higher inflation and weaker employment, but “a majority of participants judged the upside risk to inflation as the greater of these two risks,” minutes of the July meeting said.

David Russell at TradeStation noted the document is consistent with Powell’s hawkish comments last meeting.

“The bulls might get some cold water splashed in their faces at Jackson Hole,” he said.

To Peter Boockvar at the Boock Report, while we’ll get a cut next month, it will be of the more hawkish kind with the late October meeting, undertaking a fresh view of the data then seen.

Matt Maley at Miller Tabak says he’ll be looking for clues on whether the tech-led rout is just a hiccup or something more concerning.

“We’re going to have to see more downside follow-through before we raise any yellow warning flags,” he said. “Investors could become very nervous, very quickly, if the tech sector – and thus the market – do indeed start to see a material decline.”

To Mark Hackett at Nationwide, investors are showing fatigue following a 30% rally since April.

“We’re seeing a notable drop in leadership, with large-cap growth significantly lagging small caps and value this month,” Hackett said. “Still, volatility and credit spreads remain calm, suggesting investors’ fears are modest.”

Megacap companies had led the stock market for months, thanks to a growing demand for artificial intelligence products and cloud-computing services. Some strategists now warn that the their extra-heavy weight could turn the rotation out of the sector into a broader stock-market rout.

“Rotation can only take place if the tech stocks hold up,” said Maley at Miller Tabak. “If they decline, the only rotation we’ll see will be into cash.”

For some investors, profit-taking has taken precedence over continued risk taking, amid concerns about valuations becoming stretched, according to Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. Still, the downside is likely to be limited even for tech names.

“Whether the tech sector will break to new highs on the back of Powell’s comments remains to be seen,” Razaqzada noted. “In any case, global central banks are easing policy, and this is keeping the global stock markets supported.”

‘Buy The Dip’

The slide in US stocks is creating an opportunity to “buy-the-dip,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk.

“Today feels like a test for the dip-buyers with data on PMIs on Thursday and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole may prove to be market movers/narrative changers,” Andrew Tyler, head of global market intelligence at JPMorgan, wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

To Carol Schleif at BMO Private Wealth, stock valuations are full right now leaving little wiggle room for disappointment.

“The stock market is currently discounting a bright future ahead, and that assessment is largely justified thanks to earnings, which have been much stronger than originally expected and increasing clarity on trade and tax policy,” she said.

Corporate Highlights:

Microsoft Corp. has curtailed Chinese companies’ access to advance notifications about cybersecurity vulnerabilities in its technology after investigating whether a leak led to a series of hacks exploiting flaws in its SharePoint software. Target Corp. named veteran Michael Fiddelke as its next chief executive officer, betting that the insider will revive the storied retailer struggling with weak sales. Off-price retailer TJX Cos. raised its full-year earnings per share outlook after better-than-expected results, a sign that shoppers wary of economic uncertainty are turning to discounters. Estée Lauder Cos. issued a weak profit outlook for its fiscal year, dragged down in part by tariff costs. The firm said it has hired external advisors to conduct a review of the brands it owns in a bid to accelerate a turnaround after years of sales declines. Lowe’s Cos. agreed to buy Foundation Building Materials for about $8.8 billion in cash, accelerating the home-improvement supplier’s push to serve more professional customers. Guess? Inc. will be taken private by Authentic Brands Group LLC in partnership with co-founders Maurice and Paul Marciano and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Alberini. Luxury builder Toll Brothers Inc. missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly orders as affordability challenges and economic uncertainty held back buyers. Thoma Bravo is in advanced talks to buy human resources software provider Dayforce Inc. in what would be one of the takeover firm’s largest-ever deals. Alaska Air Group Inc. debuted a new loyalty program that will let members choose from three options to earn award points, the first such offering in the US industry. Novo Nordisk A/S implemented a global hiring freeze as the Danish drugmaker seeks to cut costs and regain its footing in the competitive market for weight-loss treatments. Baidu Inc.’s revenue slipped slightly, hurt by an economic downturn that’s capping its ability to fight bigger rivals in AI and make inroads in new growth areas. SQM, the world’s biggest lithium producer by market value, boosted its sales guidance for this year and struck a note of optimism on prices after posting a 28% slump in second-quarter core earnings. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 2:44 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The MSCI World Index fell 0.3% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 1.4% The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1660 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3456 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 147.27 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $113,627.84 Ether rose 3.3% to $4,295.29 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.29% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.72% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.67% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.74% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.89% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $63.21 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $3,345.42 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.