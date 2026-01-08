Tech Pulls Stocks Lower as Traders Lock In Profits: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Technology stocks dragged US futures lower as traders took profits after a strong rally in the artificial-intelligence trade. Defense shares jumped as President Donald Trump signaled plans to ramp up military spending.

The Nasdaq 100 was set to open 0.3% lower, ending a three-day advance. Intel Corp. slipped in premarket trading after a 15% rally in 2026. Nvidia Corp. bucked the trend, rising on signs China may allow the firm to import its H200 chips.

Futures on the S&P 500 were 0.2% lower. Defense stocks got a strong lift from Trump’s intention to raise US military spending to $1.5 trillion next year, sending the likes of Lockheed Martin Corp. and RTX Corp. more than 4% higher.

The rally in global bonds stalled. Treasuries were slightly softer, with the 10-year yield rising one basis point after announced layoffs at US companies dropped to a 17-month in December. Precious metals fell as silver headed for $75 an ounce and gold retreated toward $4,400 an ounce. Brent crude held above $60 a barrel.

Investors are also awaiting payrolls data on Friday after figures so far this week painted a mixed picture of the US economy, showing employment under pressure amid still-buoyant business activity. Geopolitical tensions are high on the agenda too, with markets monitoring efforts to bring Greenland under Washington’s control and developments surrounding Venezuela.

“Markets are taking a breather after a strong start to 2026, and no one wants to add fresh risk ahead of Friday’s US jobs report,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “The Fed debate isn’t settled yet, and regional security headlines are keeping positioning cautious.

Meanwhile, corporations and governments in the US, Europe and Asia have borrowed roughly $260 billion across currencies so far this year, the highest tally on record for the comparable period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A further barrage of bond offerings from borrowers in Asia kicked off Thursday and is poised to push that number higher.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“China moving closer to approving imports of Nvidia’s H200 chips removes a key overhang for equity markets. China is the world’s largest semiconductor market, and renewed access supports expectations that Nvidia’s growth trajectory can be sustained.”

—Nour Al Ali, Markets Live strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

Samsung Electronics’s profit jumped a better-than-projected 208%, driven by surging global demand for AI servers that sharply lifted memory chip prices. Revolution Medicines shares fall as much as 6.8% in premarket trading on Thursday after AbbVie says it is not in talks to buy the cancer-drug developer. BAE Systems Plc rises as much as 6.9%, leading a broad rally in defense shares after President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will request an increase in the US military budget. Shell Plc said its oil trading performance significantly worsened in the fourth quarter as crude prices slumped. Tesco Plc’s shares slide as much as 6% after Britain’s largest supermarket chain posted softer-than-expected like-for-like growth in its core market over the Christmas period. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 5:58 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1680 The British pound was little changed at $1.3446 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.70 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $90,324.1 Ether fell 0.6% to $3,128.34 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.16% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.42% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $56.66 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,432.16 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.