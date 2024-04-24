Tech Rally Keeps Stocks Afloat Amid Mixed Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks edged higher on Wednesday as a rally in technology shares kept benchmarks afloat after disappointing earnings in the European banking and luxury sectors.

Technology shares stood out in the US, with contracts on the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.6% compared with a 0.1% gain for S&P 500 futures. Tesla Inc. jumped more than 10% in premarket trading after Elon Musk vowed to launch less-expensive vehicles as soon as late this year. Chipmaker Nvidia Corp. and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. were quoted about 2% higher.

After a strong performance by US tech giants on Tuesday, attention will be on Meta as the next of the so-called Magnificent Seven group of companies to report. International Business Machines Corp. and Boeing Co. are also due to release results.

“There are high hopes for big US tech,” said Alexandre Hezez, chief investment officer at Paris-based asset manager Group Richelieu. “Inflation and valuation levels don’t seem to be a concern at the moment.”

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 trimmed its advance as a surge in the shares of ASM International NV was offset by declines for Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Luxury names dropped as Kering SA tumbled after warning that profit will plunge on slowing sales at Gucci, its biggest brand.

US Treasuries pared gains seen on Tuesday after weakness in US business data revived forecasts for Federal Reserve policy easing this year. The 10-year yield ticked higher, while a gauge of the dollar was steady.

Elsewhere, the yen remained a whisker away from the key 155 level to the dollar, with a former top Japanese foreign exchange official warning the country is on the brink of currency intervention.

Oil dipped before the release of weekly US stockpile data. Gold ticked down ahead of US data due later this week that may shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s rate path.

In other earnings and corporate news:

Biogen Inc. reported first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street’s expectations, as the biotech giant cut costs and its new Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi gained momentum.

UBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher said that the Swiss government’s proposal to require the bank to hold substantially more capital is the “wrong remedy” to the failings that brought down Credit Suisse over a year ago

Evotec SE shares plummeted as much as 31% after the German pharmaceutical firm’s full-year results showed weak guidance.

Volvo Car AB tumbled as much as 8.8% after the Swedish carmaker missed first-quarter earnings estimates.

Heineken NV shares rose after the brewer reported first-quarter organic beer volume and organic revenue ahead of estimates.

Key events this week:

IBM, Boeing, Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

Malaysia CPI, Thursday

South Korea GDP, Thursday

Turkey rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Microsoft, Alphabet, Airbus, Caterpillar earnings, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Tokyo CPI, inflation and GDP forecasts, Friday

US personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Exxon Mobil, Chevron earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:03 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0687

The British pound was little changed at $1.2438

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.93 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $66,427.43

Ether rose 1.8% to $3,267.76

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.64%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.30%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $82.74 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,316.29 an ounce

