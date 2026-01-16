Tech Stock Gains Build as Small-Cap Rally Eases: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The latest wave of enthusiasm for technology stocks carried into Friday, lifting US stock futures. Small caps slowed their advance.

Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.5% to outperform those for the S&P 500. The advance came as a gauge of tech stocks in Asia hit an all-time high, following a fresh record for a US index of chipmakers in the previous session. The trend was also evident in premarket trading, with names such as Micron Technology Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rising more than 2%.

While the sector was more subdued in Europe, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on artificial-intelligence bellwether ASML Holding NV by 40%. Contracts on the Russell 2000 were up 0.1% after paring earlier gains. The index has rallied 7.8% so far this year, far outpacing the 1.5% advance for the S&P 500.

The late-week rebound in tech followed a strong spending and revenue outlook from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which rekindled optimism around AI after doubts over valuations and returns had sapped momentum.

Despite the bounce, the Nasdaq 100 closed Thursday still in the red for the week, as investors turned toward firms that are benefiting from improving economic growth prospects. The balance between tech leadership and broader market participation is likely to persist in the coming weeks.

“There is scope for some diversification away from concentrated positioning,” said Geoff Yu, senior macro strategist at BNY. “A rising tide can lift all boats as the US economy is still expanding and expectations for market returns remain favorable.”

The dollar was little changed. Treasury yields rose across the curve, but not enough to prevent a fifth straight week of minimal change for the 10-year rate. The bond market is waiting for a clearer steer on the economy and how the Trump administration’s pressure on the Federal Reserve plays out.

The ICE BofA MOVE Index, which estimates bond-market volatility, has fallen to its lowest level since 2021.

Oil rebounded after its biggest drop since June, while gold and silver declined.

The first full week of the latest earnings season is boding well for what’s to come, with 89% of the 28 companies that have reported so far beating expectations. With big banks dominating the early days, stock investors will get a clearer view of the broader economy next week when results from names such as Netflix Inc., Johnson & Johnson and 3M Co. are due.

“The results so far show, at least for the banks, that the consumer is okay, deal activity and capital markets are healthy, earnings revisions are still very positive,” said Andrea Gabellone, head of global equities at KBC Global Services. “In the meantime, you have some big tailwinds, like the weak dollar.”

Meanwhile, yield premiums on corporate debt have narrowed to the least since 2007, a Bloomberg index of bonds across currencies and ratings shows, prompting some of the world’s biggest money managers to warn against complacency. The extra yield investors demand to hold junk notes has also dropped to the lowest in nearly two decades.

Companies issued roughly $435 billion of bonds in the first half of January, a record for the period, and more than a third above last year’s tally at this point, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Corporate Highlights:

Porsche AG’s deliveries fell 10% last year, the steepest drop since 2009 when the global financial crisis roiled markets, following weak demand for electric vehicles and a slump in China. Intel Corp.’s dramatic rally to start the year shows investors are increasingly optimistic about the chipmaker gaining new foundry customers. Harold Hamm, the billionaire wildcatter who helped kick off the US shale oil revolution, said he’s about to shut down drilling in North Dakota’s Bakken for the first time in decades because of low crude prices. Mitsubishi Corp. agreed to buy Aethon Energy Management LLC’s US gas and pipeline assets for $5.2 billion, the biggest purchase by a Japanese company in the American shale sector. China Vanke Co.’s bonds extended their rally, a day after the distressed developer unveiled sweetened proposals to extend payments on some notes, potentially easing the risk of an imminent default. Ford Motor Co. is in talks with China’s BYD Co. about potentially supplying batteries for hybrid vehicles to the American automaker’s overseas factories, according to people familiar with the negotiations, drawing political pushback in the US Walmart Inc. said Kathryn McLay, chief executive officer of the company’s international business, is stepping down. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:26 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1617 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3401 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 158.10 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $95,515.48 Ether rose 0.3% to $3,307.07 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.19% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.40% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $59.85 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,592.20 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sujata Rao, Neil Campling and Sagarika Jaisinghani.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.