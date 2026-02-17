Tech Stocks Dip as AI Doubts Linger on Wall Street: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A renewed wave of selling in some of the world’s biggest chipmakers weighed on stocks in a continuation of the anxiety over the outlook for artificial intelligence that has recently hammered tech giants as well as dozens of companies across a number of industries.

Following its longest weekly slide since 2022, the Nasdaq Composite kept falling on Tuesday as US traders returned from a holiday. A key gauge of chipmakers like Nvidia Corp. and Broadcom Inc. slipped 1.2%. Losses in software firms were more subdued, with a closely watched ETF edging only mildly lower. The S&P 500 was little changed.

The turmoil unleashed by AI reflects fears that are increasingly at odds. One is that it’s poised to disrupt entire segments of the economy so dramatically that investors are dumping the stocks of any company seen at the slightest risk of being displaced by the technology. The other is a deep skepticism that the hundreds of billions of dollars spent in AI will deliver big payoffs anytime soon.

In what’s turning out to be a great quarter for corporate earnings growth, mentions of AI disruption on management calls almost doubled compared to the previous quarter, a Bloomberg News analysis of transcripts shows. While the technology hasn’t yet noticeably reduced earnings estimates, investors aren’t waiting around and instead are selling any company perceived to be at risk.

AI disruption and continued tech rotation overshadowed last week’s jobs and inflation data, and unless this week’s economic numbers deliver notable surprises, the same dynamic could play out again, according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

“The market is still close to records highs, but it may not feel that way to some investors because of the sharp selloffs that seem to derail upswings almost as soon as they begin,” he said. “If that theme persists, it could result in a bumpy road for the market, even if the overall trend is to the upside.”

That said, Larkin notes some pullbacks may offer opportunities in industries and specific stocks where AI is just as much of a potential tailwind as a headwind.

Corporate Highlights:

Anthropic PBC’s talks about extending a contract with the Pentagon are being held up over additional protections the artificial intelligence company wants to put on its Claude tool, a person familiar with the matter said. Citigroup Inc. shares have room to run due to improving profitability at the bank, Morgan Stanley analysts said after the stock hit a 17-year high this month. Warner Bros Discovery Inc. has agreed to temporarily reopen sale negotiations with rival Hollywood studio Paramount Skydance Corp., setting the stage for a potential second bidding war with Netflix Inc. UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s chairman and chief executive officer, Stephen Hemsley, has invested in health-care startups for years, creating the potential for conflicts of interest, according to The Wall Street Journal. General Mills Inc. lowered its fiscal 2026 sales outlook, citing a more challenging consumer environment. Genuine Parts Co. will split into two publicly traded companies following a review of options for its automotive and industrial business lines. Danaher Corp. agreed to buy US medical technology firm Masimo Corp., in a deal with an enterprise value of about $9.9 billion. Blackstone Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire residential services provider Champions Group for about $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Adani Group plans to invest $100 billion by 2035 to develop green-powered, AI-ready data centers as billionaire Gautam Adani seeks to capitalize on India’s bid to emerge as a hub for artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Emirates Chief Financial Officer Michael Doersam, one of the senior executives who helped transform the Dubai carrier into the world’s biggest international airline, will leave his job by the end of June. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:31 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.8% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 1.2% IShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF fell 0.6% The Russell 2000 Index was little changed S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1822 The British pound fell 0.7% to $1.3527 The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.39 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $68,169.23 Ether fell 0.2% to $1,994.25 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.05% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.74% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.37% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.43% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.69% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold fell 1.7% to $4,905.80 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.