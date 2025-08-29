Tech Stocks Drop in Risk-Off Trade Ahead of PCE: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Technology stocks dragged markets lower Friday as traders cut risk ahead of US inflation data that may test expectations for the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Futures for the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%. Nvidia Corp. dropped 1.2% in premarket trading, leading losses among the Magnificent Seven giants. Dell Technologies Inc. slumped more than 6% after reporting slower sales of artificial intelligence servers. S&P 500 contracts retreated 0.3% from Thursday’s all-time high.

Longer-dated US Treasuries fell, with the yield on 30-year notes rising three basis points to 4.90%. The dollar advanced 0.2%, putting it on track to snap a run of three weekly losses. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 pulled back 0.4% while bond markets weakened across the board amid ongoing political turmoil in France.

Friday’s personal consumption expenditures report comes a week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish tilt at Jackson Hole bolstered bets on the first rate cut of the year next month. Still, doubts linger over what follows that move, with inflation stuck above target. Swaps are pricing two quarter-point cuts this year and another two by June.

The report is expected to show core PCE — the Fed’s preferred gauge for tracking inflation — rising 2.9% in July, the fastest pace in five months. Policymakers will have to balance higher price pressures with data next week that’s expected to show a rise in unemployment.

“Some profit-taking is healthy as the AI theme has been playing out for some time,” said François Rimeu, senior strategist at Credit Mutuel Asset Management in Paris. As for economic data, “if the labor market is really heating up, then that could lead to some repricing.”

In commodities, oil gave up some of its gains in the prior session amid waning hopes for an end to the war in Ukraine, which reduced the likelihood of more of Moscow’s supplies reaching broader markets in the near term.

Brent crude is headed for a monthly loss, as investors weighed concerns about a looming glut along with geopolitical tensions.

Corporate News:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. posted a 3% drop in operating profit after an escalating price-based battle with Meituan and JD.com Inc. hurt margins. Dell Technologies Inc. booked fewer sales of artificial intelligence servers and reported profit margins on the powerful machines that fell short of analysts’ estimates. Marvell Technology Inc.shares are down 12% in premarket trading as the chipmaker reported second-quarter results that featured a disappointing read on its data center business. Shares of UK lenders slumped after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves faced renewed calls to raise billions of pounds of much-needed revenue by imposing a windfall tax on banks. ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Nuno Matos apologized to his staff after the bank earlier this week botched the communication of a job cuts plan. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 6:02 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% The MSCI World Index fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro was little changed at $1.1674 The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3460 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 147.10 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $109,823.06 Ether fell 2.6% to $4,341.84 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.73% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $64.27 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,407.48 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

