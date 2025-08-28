Tech Stocks Fall After Nvidia, Meituan Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Technology stocks in Asia and US equity-index futures dropped after Nvidia Corp.’s sales outlook missed lofty expectations and Meituan’s profit warning hurt sentiment.

Nvidia fell 3% in extended hours and contracts for the Nasdaq 100 declined 0.4%. Meituan shares sank as much as 9.7% in Hong Kong after the company warned of major losses while MSCI’s gauge of Asian technology shares fell 0.4%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dropped 4.2% ahead of earnings Friday. US stocks dipped in late hours after the S&P 500 benchmark hit a record high.

A gauge of the dollar edged down for a third day. Short-dated Treasuries slipped after two days of gains, sending the yield on the two-year bond higher by one basis point to 3.62%. Oil dropped 0.5% as traders looked past US efforts to force India to quit buying Russian crude.

Nvidia’s tepid outlook fueled concerns that the massive run-up in artificial intelligence spending may be losing momentum, raising doubts over the durability of one of this year’s key market drivers. Global equities have advanced since April on bets that the AI boom would continue to bolster technology earnings, even as easing tariff tensions supported broader risk appetite.

“The information feeds into niggling fears of slowing investment in the AI space and lower growth going forward,” wrote Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “With the stock all but at record highs, the couple of pockmarks on the result pushed the stock lower and may weigh on broader market sentiment today.”

Nvidia’s forecast signaled that growth is decelerating after a staggering two-year boom in artificial intelligence spending.

Difficulties in China also have clouded the business. Though President Donald Trump’s administration recently eased curbs on exports of some AI chips to that country, the reprieve hasn’t yet translated into a rebound in revenue.

In China, Meituan warned of major losses this quarter while waging a price-based battle with Alibaba and JD.com Inc., the most striking sign yet that its internet rivals are threatening its longstanding dominance of a lucrative home market.

China’s food delivery leader issued its dire prediction after reporting “irrational competition” had all but wiped out its profit in the June quarter. Meituan’s net income plummeted 97%.

What Bloomberg strategists say:

Meituan’s 97% profit drop will keep investors on edge as they brace for Alibaba’s earnings on Friday. Longer term, Beijing’s policy backing to support AI development remains a tailwind, but signs of froth are mounting.

—Mary Nicola, MLIV

Meanwhile, the 30-year yield slipped one basis point Thursday, following the recent announcement by Trump that he was firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook amid allegations of mortgage fraud. His top economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Cook should go on leave while her status on the board is being litigated.

Elsewhere, the Mexican government plans to increase tariffs on China as part of its 2026 budget proposal next month. Indian markets will be in focus after Wednesday’s holiday as Trump’s latest tariffs on Indian goods take effect.

Corporate News:

HP Inc. gave a profit outlook for the current quarter that was in line with expectations, but investors remain concerned about the impact of economic uncertainty and higher costs tied to Trump’s trade policies. Qantas Airways Ltd. shares jumped 11% after the company reported a 15% rise in full-year earnings and ordered more Airbus SE jets as demand for flights shows little sign of faltering. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. dropped after reporting strong results but narrowly missing analysts’ estimates for sales in the current quarter. Snowflake Inc. shares jumped in extended trading after giving a strong outlook that overcame anxiety that software vendors will be hurt as the economy slows and new artificial intelligence companies take away business. Pure Storage rose 14% postmarket after the cloud storage provider posted fiscal 2Q results that topped estimates and raised the year forecast. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:45 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.3% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1643 The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.41 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1528 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $111,583.23 Ether fell 1.9% to $4,510.97 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.620% Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.31% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $63.80 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,386.14 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

