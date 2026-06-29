Tech Stocks Power Wall Street Gains After AI Rout: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — A rally in technology firms spurred a rebound in stocks after last week’s artificial-intelligence selloff lured buyers betting the industry’s investment boom will continue to support solid corporate earnings.

In the final stretch of what’s set to be the best quarter for the S&P 500 in six years, the benchmark rose about 1%. All shares in the Magnificent Seven group of megacaps climbed, following a pause driven by valuation concerns. A de-escalation in Middle East tensions also helped sentiment, with oil paring gains as the US and Iran halted attacks over the Strait of Hormuz.

“The bounce we’re seeing is a welcome development for the bulls,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “We continue to believe strongly that the action in the tech sector will continue to be the main driver in the stock market.”

While the industry doesn’t have to keep outperforming in a big way, the sector does have to keep from falling in any significant manner due to its heavy weight on the S&P 500, he added. If the tech sector can avoid a decline of consequence, Maley notes we could see some “nice rotation” within the stock market.

“Exposure to AI-related stocks will remain a key differentiator for equity market performance over the long run, but we also believe diversification, both within and beyond AI, is essential,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Chief Investment Office.

Corporate Highlights:

Verizon Communications Inc. and the UK’s BT Group Plc agreed to create a joint venture for their international businesses in a merger that will take the low-margin units off their books and allow the carriers to focus on their home markets. Comcast Corp. said it plans to separate its media businesses from its cable-TV and internet operations, spinning off NBCUniversal and Sky into a new publicly traded company in a bid to increase value. Rocket Lab Corp. agreed to buy Iridium Communications Inc., a pioneer in satellite telephones, for $54 a share in a cash-and-stock transaction as smaller players in the orbital economy try to catch up with market leader Space X. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. agreed to combine with building materials supplier Lhoist North America in a transaction valued at $13.5 billion, including debt. Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. said it may sell up to $1.25 billion of Bitcoin to bolster its cash reserve and established two repurchase programs of up to $1 billion each for common and preferred shares. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 9:46 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% The MSCI World Index rose 0.8% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 2.3% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1405 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3240 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 161.95 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $59,332.91 Ether fell 0.3% to $1,565.99 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.37% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.72% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $70.09 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.3% to $4,035.87 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.