Tech Stocks Power Wall Street Gains After Selloff: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in tech giants spurred a rebound in stocks as a blowout outlook from a global artificial-intelligence bellwether rekindled hopes about the longevity of a key bull-market driver.

Buyers waded back into high-profile AI shares, following a rotation that saw the industry lag behind more economically sensitive sectors. That was after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Asia’s most valuable company, helped assuage concerns about the sustainability of current data-center spending. Nvidia Corp. led gains in megacaps and ASML Holding NV hit a record in Europe.

“A strong set of results from TSMC quickly shifted the mood, reminding markets that enthusiasm around artificial intelligence and long-term growth themes remains very much alive,” said Fawad Razaqzada Forex.com.

Razaqzada noted that tech stocks had looked “vulnerable” in recent weeks as investors rotated into more cyclical areas of the market. Still, TSMC’s update, appears to have stabilized that rotation rather than reversed it outright.

“The broader takeaway here is that while leadership within the index may continue to shift, there is still plenty of appetite for growth exposure,” he said. “That balance between tech optimism and broader participation is likely to remain a defining feature in the weeks ahead.”

Trader sentiment was also buoyed by data showing a still resilient labor market, with US jobless claims unexpectedly falling to the lowest since November. New York state factory activity expanded, while a gauge of prices received dropped to an almost one-year low. The reports triggered a drop in Treasuries as the dollar rose.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank’s main priority should be to tame inflation, as the labor market shows signs of stabilizing.

The S&P 500 added 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1%. The Russell 2000 index of small firms rose 0.4%. The yield on two-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.55%. A dollar gauge gained 0.2%.

Oil sank after US President Donald Trump signaled he may hold off on attacking Iran for now. Silver pulled back from a record high as investors took profits after a blistering rally and as the US refrained from imposing import tariffs on critical minerals.

A strong macro environment in 2026, supported by easier monetary conditions and robust fiscal stimulus across major economies, is likely to favor cross-regional performance, according to Magdalena Ocampo at Principal Asset Management.

“AI, which has fueled US large-cap tech gains, faces greater scrutiny as investors shift focus from aggressive AI-related spending to profitability,” she said. “While US tech allocation remains important, it may be prudent for investors to diversify into regions offering direct or indirect AI exposure at more attractive valuations and benefiting from supportive policy tailwinds.”

Ocampo also notes that AI reinforces the importance of maintaining US exposure given its tech leadership. Still, concerns over aggressive AI-driven spending and high valuations heighten pressure for companies to deliver on earnings.

“Given US equity market concentration, investors should seek diversification,” she said.

Corporate Highlights:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is earmarking as much as $56 billion in capital spending for 2026, a stronger-than-anticipated projection that signals its confidence in the longevity of the global AI boom. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. blew through expectations for equities-trading revenue, posting an all-time Wall Street record of $4.31 billion in the final three months of last year. Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo & Co. are tapping the US high-grade bond market on Thursday, an expected rush of debt offerings from big Wall Street firms after releasing fourth-quarter results. Morgan Stanley’s debt bankers increased revenue 93% in the fourth quarter, by far the biggest jump on Wall Street and capping a record year for that business. BlackRock Inc. pulled in $342 billion of total client cash in the fourth quarter, pushing the firm to a record $14 trillion of assets as it integrates a string of recent acquisitions to become a force in private markets. BlackRock has raised $12.5 billion as part of a partnership with Microsoft Corp. to bankroll data centers and energy infrastructure, advancing its efforts to cash in on the artificial intelligence boom. A judge turned back Amazon.com Inc.’s initial challenge to Saks Global Enterprises’ foray into Chapter 11, by approving short-term financing for the bankruptcy. Boston Scientific Corp. agreed to buy medical device maker Penumbra Inc. in a deal valued at more than $14 billion to expand in the treatment of blood clots and stroke. Talen Energy Corp. agreed to buy three natural gas power plants from Energy Capital Partners for $3.5 billion, as the company seeks to benefit from a surge in energy demand from data centers. The $8.75 billion debt financing tied to the buyout of medical-device maker Hologic Inc. has been widely considered the leveraged loan market’s first big test of the year. The final results sent a clear signal that demand for risky debt is strong. Mastercard Inc., Visa Inc. and UK fintech Revolut Ltd. lost a lawsuit with the UK regulator over its plans to usher in a cap on cross-border card fees. Spotify Technology SA is raising the price of its premium subscription service by 8% in an effort to achieve sustained profitability. Ashmore Group Plc’s first quarterly net inflows since 2021 signaled a potential reversal of fortune for the emerging-markets-focused asset manager that’s seen persistent client redemptions in recent years. UniCredit SpA said that recent media reports about its interest in potentially buying a stake in rival Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA were “unjustified.” Richemont’s customers splurged on its watches and Cartier jewelry over the holidays particularly in the US, even as wider concerns about the luxury market remain. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 9:58 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index rose 0.4% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.6% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1600 The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3371 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 158.74 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $96,026.92 Ether fell 0.9% to $3,340.77 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.15% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.81% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.36% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.55% The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.78% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.5% to $59.23 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $4,609.82 an ounce