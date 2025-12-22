Tech Stocks Rally as Gold, Copper Hit Records: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The Nasdaq 100 is poised to wipe out December’s losses as revived appetite for technology stocks powered gains across equity markets. Gold, silver and copper climbed to record highs.

Futures on the gauge rose 0.6%. Oracle Corp. and Micron Technology Inc. climbed more than 2% in premarket trading while most members of the Magnificent Seven megacaps advanced. Tech and mining shares outperformed in Europe. In Asia, benchmarks most exposed to artificial-intelligence demand, including South Korea’s Kospi, also led gains. S&P 500 contracts were up 0.4%.

Meanwhile, the focus on price moves in commodities went beyond record-setting metals, with oil climbing amid heightened geopolitical tensions after the US stepped up a blockade on Venezuela. Global bond markets remained under pressure, led by a second day of losses in Japanese debt following an interest-rate hike by the Bank of Japan. The dollar fell.

Optimism for a year-end rally in equities are growing after dip buyers late last week supported a rebound in US stocks. While some doubts about the AI trade and elevated valuations persist, optimism over the economy and corporate earnings is helping lift sentiment.

“Markets are riding a risk-on liquidity wave into year-end as resilient US growth underpins earnings next year, while a lower Fed fund rate eases financial conditions,” said Desmond Tjiang, chief investment officer for equities and multi-asset investment at BEA Union Investment. “Fears of AI capex and returns also recede on improving compute economics.”

Precious metals rallied, with their haven appeal boosted by geopolitical tensions and expectations of more Fed rate cuts. Looser monetary policy typically is a tailwind for gold and silver, which don’t pay interest.

Spot gold climbed more than 1.6% to break above its previous record of $4,381 an ounce set in October. Silver and copper also pushed to all-time highs, while platinum extended its rally to an eighth straight session.

“It has been very remarkable how precious metals’ prices have decorrelated from other assets in recent months,” said Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank. “Earlier this year, gold prices were materially correlated to the dollar and to high-beta risk assets such as tech stocks and cryptos. But this has been waning gradually, and nowadays they’re running freely.”

Brent climbed to above $61 a barrel, with US forces boarding one tanker and pursuing another one near Venezuela within weeks of first capturing a vessel. Washington has been stepping up pressure on Venezuela’s government, with President Donald Trump aiming to choke off its key revenue stream.

Japan Yields

Japanese markets remained in focus after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to the highest in 30 years on Friday.

The yen, which had weakened to as much as 157.78 per dollar, found some strength on Monday as Atsushi Mimura, the nation’s chief currency official, said he was “deeply concerned” about what he termed as “one-directional, sudden moves,” especially after the policy meeting.

Meanwhile, Japan’s benchmark 10-year yield rose to its highest level since February 1999 amid speculation that policymakers could pursue a more aggressive pace of rate hikes. The rate 10-year US Treasuries rose 2 basis points to 4.17%.

Corporate News

China Vanke Co., once the country’s biggest developer before it succumbed to an unprecedented property crisis, won last-minute support from creditors to extend a bond grace period in a reprieve that helps it avoid default, at least for now. Netflix Inc. has refinanced part of a $59 billion bridge loan to support its potential acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Harbour Energy Plc agreed to acquire LLOG Exploration Co. for $3.2 billion, marking the UK company’s entry into the deepwater US Gulf of Mexico. A group of private equity firms led by Permira and Warburg Pincus has agreed to acquire Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. in a deal valuing the investment and accounting software maker at $8.4 billion including debt. Seven & i Holdings Co.’s chief executive is pressing its US convenience-stores business to deliver a faster turnaround as the retailer seeks a public listing of the unit to fund new investment and lift shareholder returns. Some of the main moves in markets:

