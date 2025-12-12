Tech Weighs on US Stocks as Blue Chips Eye Record: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks extended losses, as weakness in technology shares dragged global gauges from the brink of record highs.

The Nasdaq 100 was down 0.8%. Broadcom Inc. dropped after its sales outlook fell short of lofty expectations. The S&P 500 edged lower after the index notched a record close in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, by contrast, was poised to extend its push into fresh highs.

The diverging fortunes for US equities highlight the broadening of a rally that has put the S&P 500 on track for a third successive year of gains. For many investors, this week’s affirmation that the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle is still intact has bolstered the case for more upside in equities during the remainder of the month.

Robert Edwards, chief investment officer of Edwards Asset Management, expects the S&P 500 to hit 7,000 by year end and the gains to extend into 2026.

“Our clients are far more worried about giving back gains than euphorically targeting even bigger ones. That’s classic Wall of Worry behavior, not late-bull-market stages,” he said. “Concerns about AI valuations, midterm elections, affordability, inflation, and the Supreme Court overturning tariffs are the very bricks the market climbs to go higher.”

In other parts of the world, Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose as much as 0.5% to a fresh peak, while a measure for Asia advanced to less than 2% from its all-time high.

Traders “are searching for alternative real assets, especially given the Federal Reserve rate cut and the possibility of more to come,” wrote Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor. “The rotation also provides something of a hedge for investors, where concentration risk among the ‘Magnificent Seven’ in particular was becoming more of an issue.”

Diversification across geographies and themes is becoming a key consideration. After technology heavyweights drove equity gains for much of the year, concerns about stretched valuations and vast capital outlays have prompted investors to look for opportunities elsewhere.

“Given the set-up in markets, diversification is now the price worth paying to keep you fully invested in equities,” wrote Goldman Sachs’s Mark Wilson. He adds that there are compelling investment stories including Korea, Japan, China or the broader emerging markets.

Meanwhile, strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect stocks to notch fresh records next year, citing resilient economic growth and broader adoption of artificial intelligence to support corporate earnings.

The team led by Ben Snider reaffirmed its target for the S&P 500 to reach around 7,600 points in 2026, implying gains of about 10% from current levels. Other forecasters and asset managers share the upbeat view, with strategists at firms including Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and RBC Capital Markets LLC also calling for US stocks to rise more than 10%.

Market forecasters are broadly positive on Europe as well, with not a single one of the 17 strategists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a major decline. Four strategists, including those at UBS Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG, project gains of nearly 13% from Wednesday’s close.

Some are eyeing gains on an even shorter horizon, betting on further advances before 2025 ends as investors rotate into stocks that have so far remained in tech’s shadow.

“Everyone is convincing themselves that there will be a Christmas rally, so it looks like there will be one, and to be honest, there’s no negative catalyst visible until the end of the year,” said Karen Georges, a fund manager at Ecofi Investissements in Paris. “Investors are keen to buy this year’s laggards, it’s a good time to diversify your portfolio at the moment.”

Bloomberg’s index of the dollar traded near a two-month low on Friday and was on track for a third weekly loss. Treasury 10-year yields advanced to 4.19%. In commodities, gold rose for a fourth day while silver extended its all-time high.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“The tumble in Broadcom shares is more evidence that the market is falling out of love with AI even as the big players display very different fundamentals.”

—Sebastian Boyd, Macro Strategist, Markets Live

For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

A group of influential Swiss lawmakers proposed watering down the capital demands that the country wants to impose on UBS Group AG, sending shares to a 17-year high. Broadcom Inc., a chip company vying with Nvidia Corp. for AI computing revenue, slumped after its sales outlook for the red-hot market failed to meet investors’ lofty expectations. Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares rallied after the pricey yoga-wear maker boosted its full-year outlook and announced that its chief executive officer would step down after a period of sluggish growth. SoftBank Group Corp. is studying potential acquisitions including data center operator Switch Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said, underscoring billionaire founder Masayoshi Son’s growing ambitions to ride an AI-fueled boom in digital infrastructure. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:04 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index fell 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1743 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3374 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 155.89 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $92,190.1 Ether fell 1% to $3,218.49 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.18% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.52% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $57.41 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.5% to $4,342.40 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Levin Stamm, Julien Ponthus, Jan-Patrick Barnert, Michael Msika, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ira Iosebashvili.

(Updates prices.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.