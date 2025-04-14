Tech Wipes Out Gains as Wall Street Comeback Cools: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders were hit by volatility again as most big techs fell, with the latest chapter of President Donald Trump’s trade war spurring fresh confusion for business leaders grappling with policy uncertainty while stoking inflation angst among consumers.

As the equity market’s most-influential group got hit, the S&P 500 trimmed most of a rally that had earlier been driven by White House’s softer tariff stance toward the technology sector. At the same time, Meta Platforms Inc.’s anti-trust trial — with existential consequences for the social-media giant — was a reminder of the regulatory headwinds facing the industry.

Treasury yields extended their slide as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he expects the tariff impact on inflation to be temporary. Should there be a small tariff effect on prices, rate cuts would “very much” be on the table for the latter half of 2025, he said.

For financial markets handicapping the economic spillovers of Trump’s trade war, the back-and-forth in negotiations is making it hard for investors to find clarity in a strategy the US insists is carefully constructed, but critics see as subject to the whims of a transactional president.

“As we begin this week, again, traders will be fixated to social media feeds and the newswires for the latest on this never ending saga of ‘tariffs-on, tariffs-off’,” said Jay Woods at Freedom Capital Markets. “One thing the current administration has been great at is keeping market participants on their toes.”

Strategists at Citigroup Inc. led by Beata Manthey lowered their view on US equities, saying the case to diversify away from the asset class is strengthening as the trade war undermines economic growth and earnings. They joined a band of Wall Street heavyweights including Bank of America Corp. and BlackRock Inc. that have turned cold on US equities as uncertainty about the endgame for Trump’s trade policies raise the specter of a recession.

“The worst may be over, but the coast is not clear,” said Michael Wilson at Morgan Stanley. “The 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs and further concessions over the weekend lessen the near-term probability of a recession, but uncertainty remains high, the Fed is on hold and back-end rates are a headwind.

Despite all the convulsions and uncertainty, most equities strategists still expect the S&P 500 to rally through the remainder of 2025.

The S&P 500 put up a strong performance last week, but is still down roughly 9% for the year as Trump has placed substantial tariffs on goods imported from China, Canada, Mexico, the EU and numerous other US trade partners. The benchmark closed trading on Tuesday having lost 15% in 2025, before reversing course on Thursday when Trump announced a 90-day delay on many of his tariffs.

The 15% drop is historically significant. Going back to 1957, the S&P 500 has fallen at least that much through early April 16 times, and on only three occasions has it recovered to end December in the green, according to data compiled by Ryan Detrick at Carson Group LLC. And in each of those instances — 2020, 2009 and 1982 — the market was rescued by the Federal Reserve, which stepped in to support a faltering US economy.

In corporate news, Apple’s iPhone unit shipments surged 10% in the first quarter, according to industry tracker IDC. Nvidia said it will produce as much as half a trillion dollars’ worth of AI infrastructure in the US over the next four years through manufacturing partnerships. Intel Corp. has agreed to sell a 51% stake in its programmable chips unit Altera to Silver Lake Management. Pfizer Inc. halted development of its highest profile experimental drug.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. became the latest firm to report its highest-ever quarter for equity trading, after JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley hit similar milestones last week amid volatility triggered when Trump took office with a raft of audacious policies. The banks’ top executives see it continuing, at least for now, as markets remain on edge over the extent and impact of the tariff onslaught announced by the President earlier this month.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 1:34 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.5%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1343

The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.3183

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 142.98 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $84,447.68

Ether rose 2.9% to $1,637.07

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 4.66%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $61.07 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,214.82 an ounce

–With assistance from John Viljoen, Sujata Rao, Anand Krishnamoorthy and Matthew Burgess.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.