Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Teenager arrested over London transport cyberattack

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – A teenager has been arrested following a cyberattack on London’s public transport body last week in which some personal customer data was accessed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Thursday.

Transport for London (TfL), which operates the capital’s tube and bus networks with millions of journeys each day, said it was contacting around 5,000 customers whose bank account data may have been accessed in the Sept. 1 incident.

Other customer data including names and contact details had been accessed, it added.

The NCA, which is investigating the cyberattack alongside TfL and the National Cyber Security Centre, said a 17-year-old male had been arrested in the central English town of Walsall and later released on bail.

“We … are working at pace with our partners to progress the investigation,” Shashi Verma, TfL’s Chief Technology Officer said in a statement, adding that it was taking measures to improve security, including an all-staff IT identity check.

Verma said TfL did not expect any significant impact to customer journeys but that some temporary disruption was possible.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR