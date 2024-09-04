Teenager shot and wounded at Swedish school, suspect apprehended, police say

By Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish police said on Wednesday a teenager had been shot in an attempted murder at a school in Stockholm but that a suspect had been apprehended and the situation was under control.

The shooting occurred early on Wednesday morning at a school in southern Stockholm, police said.

“One person has been shot and taken to hospital for treatment. The person was awake and talkative when we got there,” a police spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the school was not considered an active crime scene.

“We are not looking for any additional perpetrators. We judge that we have the situation under control at the school,” the spokesperson said, but declined to make further comments.

The school principal said that both the victim and the suspect were pupils at the school and there appeared to be a personal conflict behind the attack.

“They had a conflict a year or so ago, but that was resolved,” the principal, Kaj Majuri, said at a news conference. “Now a conflict arose which spiralled out of control in a terrible way.”

Sweden has been rocked by gang violence involving minors in the last decade and has the highest per-capita rate of gun violence in the European Union.

