Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Teenager shot and wounded at Swedish school, suspect apprehended, police say

This content was published on
1 minute

By Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish police said on Wednesday a teenager had been shot in an attempted murder at a school in Stockholm but that a suspect had been apprehended and the situation was under control.

The shooting occurred early on Wednesday morning at a school in southern Stockholm, police said.

“One person has been shot and taken to hospital for treatment. The person was awake and talkative when we got there,” a police spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the school was not considered an active crime scene.

“We are not looking for any additional perpetrators. We judge that we have the situation under control at the school,” the spokesperson said, but declined to make further comments.

The school principal said that both the victim and the suspect were pupils at the school and there appeared to be a personal conflict behind the attack.

“They had a conflict a year or so ago, but that was resolved,” the principal, Kaj Majuri, said at a news conference. “Now a conflict arose which spiralled out of control in a terrible way.”

Sweden has been rocked by gang violence involving minors in the last decade and has the highest per-capita rate of gun violence in the European Union.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen and Johan Ahlander in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik and Ros Russell)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR