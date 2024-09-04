Teenager shot at Swedish school, suspect apprehended, police say

1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Swedish police said on Wednesday a teenager had been shot in an attempted murder at a school near Stockholm and that a suspect had been apprehended.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said in a statement.

“The injured person was awake and able to speak when police arrived at the scene,” they added.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the police for further comment.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)