The end: doors of old telephone boxes are recycled as a greenhouse in Les Bois, canton Jura (Sandro Campardo/Keystone)

Unused: parliamentarians use the public phone boxes at Bern's parliament building to make calls on their mobile phones (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone)

Storage: this phone box is also used as a storage depot at the Basel Fasnacht carnival (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone)

Out of place: this phone box in Palagnedra, canton Ticino, is only used a few times a year (Gaetan Bally/Keystone)

Hemmed in: hopefully people always used the right door (Elisabetha Günthardt/Keystone)

Phone boxes always were a good way of getting a better view at Zurich's Street Parade festival (Christian Nilson/13 Photo)

A telephone booth built into a chalet, designed by architect Gion A. Caminada, in the village of Vrin, canton Graubünden (Flurin Bertschinger/Ex-Press)

Photos of traditional Swiss phone boxes

This content was published on January 6, 2018 11:00 AM Jan 6, 2018 - 11:00

Phone booths used to be places where couples met secretly, where people talked for hours in thick clouds of cigarette smoke, where homeless people sought refuge or children played pranks. But this era is coming to an end. The main Swiss telecom, Swisscom, is beginning to dismantle those left since it is no longer obliged by law to provide them as a public service.

At the peak in 1995, there were over 58,000 public telephones in Switzerland. But since it first appeared on the market, the mobile phone has slowly been sounding the death knell for public phones.



There are still 5,900 such phones in operation, but they are being phased out. Anyone nostalgic for a soon-to-be bygone era can purchase a booth for around CHF3,000.





