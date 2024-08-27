Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Telegram boss Durov to remain in French police custody, prosecution office says

PARIS (Reuters) – Telegram boss Pavel Durov will remain in police custody for up to 48 hours more as part of a cyber crime investigation, the Paris prosecutor said on Tuesday, after it was decided to extend his detention on Monday evening.

Durov was arrested on Saturday. The probe concerns crimes related to suspected illicit transactions, child pornography and fraud on the app, as well as the refusal to communicate information to authorities.

