Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested as part of a judicial inquiry, says French President Macron

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested as part of a judicial inquiry, with no political motive, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.

“On social media, as in real life, freedoms are exercised within the law so as to protect citizens and respect their fundamental rights,” Macron wrote on X, denouncing false information being spread about Durov’s arrest.

Durov, 39, was arrested at Le Bourget airport outside Paris shortly after landing on a private jet late on Saturday.

(This story has been refiled to correct the spelling of ‘being’ in paragraph 2)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
30 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
61 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR