Telegram messaging app CEO Pavel Durov arrested in France, TF1 TV says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Pavel Durov, billionaire founder and CEO of the Telegram messaging app was arrested at the Bourget airport outside Paris on Saturday evening, TF1 TV said, citing an unnamed source.

Durov was travelling aboard his private jet, TF1 said on its website, adding he had been targeted by an arrest warrant in France.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.