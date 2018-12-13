Navigation

Ten a side OK Google: what the Swiss search for

Behrami and Gut pose along with other people for the cameras

Football, football and football, in particular the Swiss national squad is what the Swiss looked for, due to it's appearance - and at times questionable performance - at the 2018 World Cup. 

Shaqiri at press conference
(Alexandra Wey / Keystone)

Top spot went to Swiss star, Xherdan Shaqiri, who was in the spotlight for celebrating a victory over Serbia by making hand gestures of an Albanian national symbol, the double eagle.

Close up of football coach
(Ennio Leanza / Keystone)

Second position went to Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic.

Behrami close up at press conference
(Laurent Gillieron / Keystone)

Switzerland now has royalty, at least as far as sports are concerned, when footballer Valon Behrami married ski star Lara Gut.

Lara Gut close up with hand holding a microphone in front of her
(Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone)

The bride came fourth (second to the groom). She now speeds down the slopes burdened with a multisyllabic name, Lara Gut-Behrami. Still gut, German speakers may wonder.

Woman posing for her picture at a press event
(Jo Montana / Dukas)

Fifth position went to still single Adela Smajic, the daughter of former professional footballer, Admir Smajic. Adela starred in the reality TV show, Bachelor.

Close up of Ramadan
(Salvatore di Nolfi / Keystone)

Controversial academic Tariq Ramadan was the sixth most searched person by the Swiss this year. Ramadan is facing several allegations of rape

Another group of Swiss footballers took the last four positions in the top ten.

They were followed by international celebrities including Meghan Markle, and a fallen star of sorts, Bitcoin.

