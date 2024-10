Tennis-Rafa Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis at end of season

(Reuters) – Spain’s Rafa Nadal, who won 22-grand slam singles title, said on Thursday he was putting an end to his professional tennis career, a decision effective after the Davis Cup final.

“It has been some difficult years, these last two especially,” the 38-year-old, who won a record 14 French Open titles, said in a video.