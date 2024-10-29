Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Terrafame looks to cut jobs as electric vehicle sales slow

This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Finnish battery chemical maker Terrafame has started negotiations with its employees to cut jobs and the number of hours worked as the slowdown in demand for electric vehicles means it has to reduce costs, the company said on Tuesday.

Sales of electric vehicles globally have been slowing for months for reasons including a lack of charging infrastructure and concerns about resale values.

Prices of battery chemicals have dropped alongside those for metals such as nickel and cobalt used to make these chemicals.

Terrafame said in a statement that it expects the battery chemicals market will continue to be challenging next year and that the company, which employed 826 people at the end of September, needs to cut its payroll.

“According to the company’s initial estimate, the maximum personnel reduction need would be in total 75 person-years,” Terrafame said. “The possibility of, for example, layoffs, changes to job descriptions, and shifting to part-time work is also considered in the negotiations.”

However, Terrafame CEO Seppo Voutilainen said: “Despite a temporary market downswing, the electrification of mobility is inevitable. Terrafame is a significant part of the European battery value chain, and we believe in the demand for battery chemicals in the longer term.”

Terrafame has capacity to produce nickel sulphate for around one million electric vehicles a year. The carbon footprint of the nickel sulphate produced by Terrafame is among the lowest in the industry, the company said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR