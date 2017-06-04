Jun 4, 2017 - 11:10

Armed police stand guard on London Bridge on Saturday

(Keystone)

Efforts must continue in the fight against terrorism, Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter said in an SMS to his British counterpart Boris Johnson following a suspected terrorist attack in central London on Saturday night. At least seven people have been killed and dozens wounded.

“Dear Boris, terrorism has once again struck the beautiful city of London. And once again, I express my solidarity on behalf of the Swiss towards the people of Britain. We must continue all efforts to combat the roots of this violence and to prevent it,” Burkhalter wrote.

The foreign ministry said it had no information about any Swiss victims.

Doris Leuthard, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, also reacted to the attacks in a tweet released by her spokesman. “I am shocked and appalled and I condemn the latest terrorist attacks in London in the strongest terms. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I express my sympathy to the British government.”

Rapid response

On Saturday night assailants drove a van into pedestrians at high speed on London Bridge before stabbing revellers on nearby streets.

Armed police rushed to the scene and within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call shortly after 10pm local time had shot dead the three male attackers in the Borough Market area near the bridge.

At least 48 people were injured in the attack – the third to hit Britain in less than three months – which came days ahead of a parliamentary election on Thursday.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, at a pop concert in Manchester. In March, in a similar attack to Saturday’s, a man killed five people after driving into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack to hit Britain and Europe.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.