Sri Lankan soldiers securing the area around St Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo after Sunday’s blast

(Keystone / Rohan Karunarathne)

In addition to expressing condolences, Switzerland has updated its travel advisory to Sri Lanka following deadly bombings targeted at churches and hotels. No Swiss victims have been identified.

At least 160 people – many of them celebrating Easter – were killed on Sunday when terrorists bombed three churches and four hotels in Colombo. Another 300 have been injured.

“On behalf of the government I condemn the attacks on religious celebrations in Colombo. My deepest condolences to the victims’ relatives and to the Sri Lankan authorities,” said Swiss President Ueli Maurer on Sunday morning, in a message posted on the Twitter account of the Federal Council spokesman:

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has also condemned the attacks.

“The FDFA regards the attacks on the civilian population with sadness, and condemns the intolerance and violence that have caused so much suffering in this country,” wrote the department in a statementexternal link issued on Sunday afternoon.

Switzerland has also updated its travel advisory to Sri Lankaexternal link with information on Easter Sunday’s attacks, suggesting that visitors follow the Twitter account of the Sri Lankan police, but adding, “It is to be expected that social media will be temporarily restricted”.



