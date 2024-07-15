Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Tesla’s UK lawsuit for 5G patents licence thrown out by UK court

This content was published on
LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. technology firm InterDigital and a patent licensing platform on Monday won their bid to throw out a London lawsuit by Tesla, which was seeking a patent licence ahead of the automaker’s launch of 5G vehicles in Britain.

Elon Musk’s company sued InterDigital and Avanci – which licenses patents from multiple owners, largely for automotive uses – at London’s High Court in 2023.

InterDigital and Avanci in May asked the court to throw out Tesla’s bid for a ruling on the fair terms of a licence for certain patents and the High Court ruled in their favour on Monday.

