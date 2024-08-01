TEXT-Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Summary

12 noon BANK OF ENGLAND MONETARY POLICY SUMMARY, AUGUST 2024

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2%

inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. The

MPC adopts a medium-term and forward-looking approach to determine the monetary

stance required to achieve the inflation target sustainably.

At its meeting ending on 31 July 2024, the MPC voted by a majority of 5-4 to

reduce Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 5%. Four members preferred to

maintain Bank Rate at 5.25%.

The Committee has published an updated set of projections for activity and

inflation in the accompanying August Monetary Policy Report.

Twelve-month CPI inflation was at the MPC’s 2% target in both May and June. CPI