Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

TEXT-Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Summary

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

12 noon BANK OF ENGLAND MONETARY POLICY SUMMARY, SEPTEMBER 2024

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2%

inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. The

MPC adopts a medium-term and forward-looking approach to determine the monetary

stance required to achieve the inflation target sustainably.

At its meeting ending on 18 September 2024, the MPC voted by a majority of 8-1

to maintain Bank Rate at 5%. One member preferred to reduce Bank Rate by 0.25

percentage points, to 4.75%. The Committee voted unanimously to reduce the

stock of UK government bond purchases held for monetary policy purposes, and

financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, by Stg 100 billion over the

next 12 months, to a total of Stg 558 billion.

Monetary policy decisions have been guided by the need to squeeze persistent

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
67 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
45 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR