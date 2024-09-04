Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Thai king endorses PM Paetongtarn’s new cabinet

This content was published on
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s new cabinet, the Royal Gazette showed on Wednesday, with 12 new faces in the 36-member lineup.

Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai Party, which together with its previous incarnations has led multiple governments since 2001, dominates the new cabinet and has retained current Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, the gazette showed. 

Deputy premier Phumtham Wechayachai takes on the defence portfolio and has been replaced as commerce minister by top Pheu Thai advisor and former energy minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

Pheu Thai has 17 of the cabinet positions, which include ministers and deputy ministers, with the remaining 19 posts divided among its coalition partners.  

Paetongtarn, 38, was elected by parliament last month to become Thailand’s youngest premier and its second woman in the job, after the shock removal of predecessor Srettha Thavisin by a court, which said he had violated ethics in a cabinet appointment. 

Paetongtarn is the youngest daughter of the influential ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who is still seen as wielding power behind the scenes. She is the fourth member of her family to hold the post, with the other three removed by coups or in court decisions. 

